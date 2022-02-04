National Homemade Soup Day! 3 easy recipes by Gordon Ramsey, Aaron Sanchez, and Rachael Ray

There is a holiday for pretty much anything and today is International Homemade Soup day. As noted by National Day Calendar, there are thousands of soups recipes available and it has a lot of history throughout different cultures. Before the era of modern transportation, soup was a product of regionally available foods. And everyone knows there is nothing better than a good homemade soup. So in honor of the holiday, here are three recipes by some of your favorite chefs.

Aaron Sanchez’s Tortilla Soup

Ingredients (8 servings)

4 oz. Cacique® Queso Fresco, crumbled

2 oz. Cacique® Crema Mexicana

1 Tbsp. olive oil

2 tomatoes, washed

4 tomatillos, peeled and washed

½ cup yellow onion, small dice

1 Chile Guajillo, seeded and toasted

1 tsp. chipotle chile canned in adobo, minced

1 garlic cloves, minced

½ tsp. oregano

½ tsp. cumin

6 oz. corn tortilla chips

2 quarts chicken stock

1 avocado, medium dice

Cilantro sprigs

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Place olive oil over medium heat in a large soup pot. Add tomatoes, tomatillos, onion, both chiles, garlic, oregano, and cumin. Sauté for 15 minutes until soft. Add 5 ounces of the tortilla chips to the pot along with the chicken stock and bring to a boil. Once the soup is boiling, lower the heat to a simmer and cook for 10 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Place the soup in a blender and blend until very smooth. Add the soup back to the soup pot and bring it back to a simmer and add additional seasonings to taste. Serve soup in a bowl and garnish with the reserved tortilla chips, a drizzle of Cacique® Crema Mexicana, crumbles of Cacique® Queso Fresco, avocado, and a sprig of cilantro.

RACHAEL RAY’S PORTUGUESE CHOURICO AND KALE SOUP