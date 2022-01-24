4 immune-boosting smoothies you might want to drink every day

We are a few weeks into January; however, it’s never too late to get your wellness and fitness goals back on track. With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, making sure having a strong immune system is a must. Nothing is easier and delicious than drinking shakes and smoothies created to keep your mind, body, and spirit healthy all year round.
Sports Dietitian, Nutrition Coach, and Leche de Florida representative Tony Castillo helps athletes and active individuals lean out and enhance performance without diets, endless supplements, or overhauling their whole life; therefore, Castillo shares with HOLA! USA easy-to-make recipes for people looking to have a healthier immune system.
Smoothies
Whether you’re looking for a grab-and-go breakfast or easy-to-make light lunch, smoothies contain milk and/or yogurt – an excellent source of calcium and vitamin D.
Papaya Orange Immune Boosting Smoothie Recipe by Leche de Florida
Ingredients
- ½ cup papaya cubed, skin and seeds removed
- 5 baby carrots
- 1 Florida Orange rind removed
- 1 cup 2% Florida milk
Preparation
- Place all the ingredients into your favorite blending device and blend until smooth.
Notes
- Add ice before blending for a thicker smoothie.
Blueberry Orange Immune Boosting Smoothie Recipe by Leche de Florida
Ingredients
- ½ cup blueberries
- 1 Florida Orange rind removed
- 1 cup spinach
- 1 cup Florida milk I used 2%
Preparation
- Place all the ingredients in your favorite blending device and blend until smooth.
Notes
- Add ice before blending for a thicker smoothie.
Calming and Cozy
Grab your favorite book and blanket when you enjoy this easy-to-make Strawberry Moon Milk. It’s made with delicious dairy milk, strawberries, ginger, and brown sugar.
Strawberry Moon Milk Recipe by Leche de Florida
Ingredients
- 1 cup natural dairy milk
- 1/2 cup fresh strawberries
- 1/4 tsp ground ginger
- 1 tbsp brown sugar
Preparation
- In a blender, mix all the ingredients. Pour the mix in a small saucepan.
Heat until the milk is steaming and just about to start simmering. Pour into a mug, and enjoy!
Energizing
Remember when everyone was “whipping” their coffee? Well, it’s still a thing.
Whipped Coffee Recipe by Leche de Florida
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons instant coffee
- 2 tablespoons sugar (or sugar substitute)
- 2 tablespoons hot water
- Milk
Preparation
- Whip together the instant coffee, sugar, and water for 5 minutes until it appears thick and foamy. Then pour over the into milk. (You can make this drink hot or iced.)