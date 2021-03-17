Healthy lifestyle with Thalía: 3 heart-healthy recipes using Avocados from Mexico

Every Mexican loves avocados, and there’s no better ambassador to promote this delicious and versatile fruit than Mexican singer, businesswoman, and former actress, Thalía. Considered a Latin pop icon and known as the “Queen of telenovelas,” the global sensation continues venturing into the food industry to educate consumers about the benefits of consuming Avocados from Mexico.

After launching last year “Cooking Healthy with Thalía,” a consumer challenge promoting the positive impact avocados have as part of a healthy diet, the “Amor a la Mexicana” interpreter is back in action. The mom of two is creating exclusive videos and sharing content in the Spanish language channel of Avocado Nation Studios on the Avocados From Mexico website.

“As a Mexican born and raised in my land, avocado is part of our DNA,” said the star to HOLA! USA. “It is part of who we are, our home, and our growth. It is also part of my health, wellness, and exercise lifestyle, and that has been a perfect connection with Avocados from Mexico.”



On the platform, foodies also will find a compilation of entertaining videos with popular content creators.

“I eat avocado every day,” the singer revealed. ”I eat it with a toast for breakfast with lemon and salt. I also use it on my hair and my face. The avocado is a fabulous multipurpose for me.”

As a mother, Thalía understands the importance of teaching kids how to eat healthily; However, sometimes, parents need to disguise certain fruits and vegetables. “I’m always looking for a way to implement fruits, vegetables, and good protein in my diet,” she says. “And since avocado has almost everything and is so rich and beneficial, that even cutting it into slices and drizzling it with olive oil and serving it with eggs is perfect. I also make avocado in smoothies, and it’s tasty.” The Mexican added that these types of tricks help parents a lot, and I advise them always to be vigilant and create new recipes and ways to incorporate the fruit. “Serve it to them, and don’t let them know until they say they liked what you gave them,” she said.

The award-winning star said she doesn’t rule out the possibility of one day writing a cooking book with just avocado recipes. “It would be fabulous and spectacular,” she told us. “I love writing books, and I feel there’s a space for this, but for now, I invite everyone to visit our exclusive website with Avocados from Mexico, and there you will find recipes, basic exercises, and more.”

Find below three recipes inspired by Thalía’s healthy lifestyle

Guac-topped Quinoa “Burgers”

INGREDIENTS

1 - 1/2 c. quinoa, cooked

2 c. broccoli, cooked

1 T. olive oil

1 t. lemon juice

2 ea. eggs, beaten

2 ea. scallions, minced

2 cloves garlic

1/2 c. seasoned breadcrumbs

water, as needed to add moisture

Guac Topping

2 ea. Avocados From Mexico, diced

1 T. lime juice

2 T. cilantro, chopped

1/4 t. kosher salt

Additional Toppings

1 ea. large tomato, sliced

4 ea. leaves (1 cup) Bibb lettuce

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place quinoa, broccoli, olive oil, lemon juice, eggs, scallions, garlic into a food processor and pulse until well-combined. Add breadcrumbs and pulse until mixed. *Add cheese to the mixture, as desired. The mixture should be moist. If the mixture crumbles easily, add water until you can combine it into a ball. Form quinoa mixture into 4 large patties. Spray a baking sheet with cooking spray until coated. Bake patties in the oven until they are firm to the touch, about 15 minutes. Remove from the heat and set aside to cool. In a medium bowl, mash avocado with a fork. Add lime juice, cilantro, and salt. Serve 1 quinoa “burger” patty topped with guac topping, tomato, and lettuce.

Green Machine Avocado Smoothie Bowl

INGREDIENTS

8 c. Spinach

4 c. Pineapple, chunks

4 ea. Banana, frozen

4 ea. Kiwi

2 ea. Avocados From Mexico

1-1/3 c. Pineapple juice

Topping

2 ea. Banana, sliced

2 ea. Kiwi, sliced

1/2 c. Pineapple, tidbits

1-1/3 t. Chia seeds

INSTRUCTIONS

In a blender, add spinach, pineapple, frozen banana, avocado, kiwi, and pineapple juice. Blend until all ingredients are well combined and creamy to make the smoothie base. In four large bowls, evenly distribute the smoothie and then top with slices of banana, kiwi, pineapple, and chia seeds.

Avocado Green Salad

INGREDIENTS

16 c. Mixed greens

2 ea. Avocados From Mexico, sliced

1/2 c. Chives, chopped

1/4 c. Olive oil

2 T. Lemon juice

Salt and Pepper, to taste

INSTRUCTIONS

In a large bowl, toss mixed greens in olive oil and lemon juice. Salt and pepper to taste. Evenly distribute chives and avocado on top.