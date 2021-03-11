How to make Tom Brady’s go-to smoothie at home

It’s known that Tom Brady doesn’t like strawberries, but as it turns out, he also isn’t a fan of banana ends. The Super Bowl champion made the confession while sharing his off-season morning routine, which includes a smoothie, on TikTok.
You have to see Tom Brady’s daughter’s reaction to him throwing the Super Bowl trophy: ‘Dad, no!’
In addition to plant-based protein powder and electrolytes from his and longtime body coach Alex Guerrero’s health and wellness brand TB12, Tom’s go-to smoothie recipe calls for blueberries, chia seeds, pumpkin seeds, almond butter, hemp milk, and a banana...just not the whole banana.
@tombrady
Imagine having to wait for your dad to finish making a TikTok before leaving for dinner...♬ Hold On - Justin Bieber
“I don’t eat the ends,” the dad of three admitted. “Don’t tell on me.”
“So if i do this imma win 7 super bowls?” a fan commented on the video, while the NFL wrote: “Ah so this is the secret to success”...well, whether it is or isn’t, you can try Tom’s recipe at home!
Here is how to make Tom Brady’s smoothie:
Ingredients:
- Blueberries
- TB12 Plant-Based Protein Powder
- Pumpkin seeds
- 1 Banana (if you’re like Tom, rip off the ends!)
- TB12 Electrolytes
- Chia seeds
- Almond Butter
- Hemp Milk
Directions:
Add all of the ingredients in to a blender. Blend until smooth.