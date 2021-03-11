How to make Tom Brady’s go-to smoothie at home©Getty Images
How to make Tom Brady’s go-to smoothie at home

The Super Bowl champion revealed that he doesn’t eat this part of bananas

By HOLA! USA

It’s known that Tom Brady doesn’t like strawberries, but as it turns out, he also isn’t a fan of banana ends. The Super Bowl champion made the confession while sharing﻿ his off-season morning routine, which includes a smoothie, on TikTok.

In addition to plant-based protein powder and electrolytes from his and longtime body coach Alex Guerrero’s health and wellness brand TB12, Tom’s go-to smoothie recipe calls for blueberries, chia seeds, pumpkin seeds, almond butter, hemp milk, and a banana...just not the whole banana.

@tombrady

Imagine having to wait for your dad to finish making a TikTok before leaving for dinner...

♬ Hold On - Justin Bieber

“I don’t eat the ends,” the dad of three admitted. “Don’t tell on me.”

“So if i do this imma win 7 super bowls?” a fan commented on the video, while the NFL wrote: “Ah so this is the secret to success”...well, whether it is or isn’t, you can try Tom’s recipe at home!

Here is how to make Tom Brady’s smoothie:

Ingredients:

Directions:

Add all of the ingredients in to a blender. Blend until smooth.

