How to make Tom Brady’s go-to smoothie at home

It’s known that Tom Brady doesn’t like strawberries, but as it turns out, he also isn’t a fan of banana ends. The Super Bowl champion made the confession while sharing﻿ his off-season morning routine, which includes a smoothie, on TikTok.

In addition to plant-based protein powder and electrolytes from his and longtime body coach Alex Guerrero’s health and wellness brand TB12, Tom’s go-to smoothie recipe calls for blueberries, chia seeds, pumpkin seeds, almond butter, hemp milk, and a banana...just not the whole banana.

@tombrady Imagine having to wait for your dad to finish making a TikTok before leaving for dinner... ♬ Hold On - Justin Bieber

“I don’t eat the ends,” the dad of three admitted. “Don’t tell on me.”

“So if i do this imma win 7 super bowls?” a fan commented on the video, while the NFL wrote: “Ah so this is the secret to success”...well, whether it is or isn’t, you can try Tom’s recipe at home!

Here is how to make Tom Brady’s smoothie:



Ingredients:

Blueberries

TB12 Plant-Based Protein Powder

Pumpkin seeds

1 Banana (if you’re like Tom, rip off the ends!)

TB12 Electrolytes

Chia seeds

Almond Butter

Hemp Milk

Directions:

Add all of the ingredients in to a blender. Blend until smooth.

Related Video: Wasabi Is Linked With a ‘Really Substantial’ Memory Boost Loading the player...