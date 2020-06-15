Queen Letizia’s Perricone Diet keeps her fit and healthy - find out what her go-to eats are

Queen Letizia of Spain is one of the most notable fashion-forward and all around flawless looking royals out there. From her ever glowing skin to her toned and fit figure, the Spanish Royal has proven that whatever methods she using really work (maybe they really did find the Fountain of Youth). It’s been reported that Princess Leonor and laInfanta Sofia’s proud mamá follows the Perricone Diet. This diet, which focuses on eating nutrient-dense foods, was created by US-based dermatologist Dr. Nicholas Perricone, MD. His diet seeks to tackle people’s inner well being through the encouragement of eating foods that have bountiful nutrients, but also help reduce inflammation in the body.

Queen Letizia follows the guidelines of the Perricone Diet to keep her body fit and healthy

The Perricone Diet consists of those partaking in it to consume cold water fish, like haddock, sardines, herring, trout and salmon (which is super rich in Omega-3 Fatty acids). The diet also has a strong focus on foods that pack antioxidants like blueberries, strawberries, artichokes, kale, beans and dark chocolate. NYC-based life coach, Dr. Erika Schwartz, MD, shared with Everyday Health, “The Perricone Diet is not really about losing weight. It is about decreasing inflammation and, as a consequence, arresting the aging process.” Many of the foods required under the mandate of the diet follows the suggestions for those looking for an overall heart-healthy diet that will keep them healthy long term.



One of the many benefits of following the Perricone Diet is having glowing and supple skin

New Orleans-based sports dietitian Molly Kimball, RD, states that if you like consuming a lot of greens in your diet, than this is the diet for you. She shared, “It does allow some fat, and there is good evidence that a diet high in antioxidants and omega-3 fatty acids is good for you.” So what does a typical day look like under the Perricone Diet? You kick off breakfast with “three egg whites and one whole egg, or four to six ounces of broiled wild salmon” followed by some fresh berries. Lunch and dinner consists of more salmon (that’s lightly seasoned) with veggies and more fruits. Granted, the diet states cold water fish are the best, so feel free to switch it up with the different varieties available to you. The diet also includes two snack times, where you can eat things like sliced chicken breast, unsalted hazelnuts, plain yogurt or green tea. Also, don’t forget to drink up on some H2O — it’s reported that Queen Letizia drinks over 12 cups of water a day!