Things have been a little crazy lately and somewhat up in the air. Because of it, our normal has become something a bit different. In light of all the recent health concerns surrounding the coronavirus, many have switched to working from home and distancing themselves from family and friends in an effort to help contain the spread of COVID-19. In comes the virtual happy hour. People everywhere are now jumping on several video chatting platforms to connect with friends, coworkers and relatives to toast to good health and help maintain the ties that keep us together. Below we’ve included several cocktails you can enjoy at your next virtual gathering.