Pistachios will soon become the ‘it ingredient’ and this delicious rice recipe proves why

If you’re looking for an ingredient that is delicious, versatile, and healthy, pistachios are an exquisite option. “They’re good for your heart, full of potassium and vitamin K, and really low in calories. You can use them along with other ingredients, like pomegranates, to add texture,” says Ingrid Hoffmann, “professional eater” and host of Top Chef Estrellas (Telemundo, NBC), Simply Delicioso (Cooking Channel) and Delicioso (Univision). “I always carry some in my purse, along with an apple for snacking.”

“The routine of shelling them, one by one, calms anxiety and helps with portion control. The time it takes to eat them gives the ‘I’m full’ signal time to reach the brain,” she adds.

In her healthy, simple, practical and delicious style, Ingrid shared a recipe that goes well with any protein and perfectly accommodates vegetarian and gluten-free diets. “Everyone love comfort food. This rice dish, with different nuts and raisins, is delicious, looks great on the plate and is very easy to make.”

©Courtesy Ingrid Hoffmann





Rice with Pistachios and Pomegranate

Ingredients

2 cups Basmati or long-grain rice

1½ cups water

2 tablespoons canola oil

Salt to taste

2 cups shelled pistachios

1 cup golden raisins

4 tablespoons butter

Orange rind

1 cup cilantro, finely chopped

¹/8 teaspoon saffron powder

1 cup pomegranate seeds

Preparation

1. Heat rice, 2 cups of water, oil and salt in a large saucepan. Bring to boil and cook without covering until steam holes appear in rice, about 8 minutes. Reduce heat to low and cover. Cook another twenty minutes, fluff with a fork and serve.

2. In a small saucepan, sautée pistachios, raisins and butter for 1 to 2 minutes. Set aside.

3. In a small bowl dilute the saffron in 2 tablespoons of boiling water.

4. In a medium bowl, mix half the rice with the saffron mix.

5. In a large bowl, mix the white rice, pistachio and golden raisin mix, orange rind, cilantro and yellow rice.

6. Serve on a tray and garnish with pomegranate seeds.