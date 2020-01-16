Dry January can be rough. Keeping away from a velvety red or a fruity mixed drink can be tough for those trying to maintain their New Year’s Resolutions of eating better and keeping away from things that may not be the best for you. Many of us look for alternatives this month to help us get through the dry patch in time for Valentine’s Day (because what is V-Day without some wine or a Cosmo).

Whether you’re in the mood for something smooth and refreshing or fruity and sparkly, the below recipes are sure to get you over your no-booze January with lots of flavor and excitement. But we’d be amiss if we didn’t mention that these mocktails aren’t just good for the month of January, but they’re great all year-long.