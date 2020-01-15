Keep your ‘New Year, New You’ promise with this healthy fish recipe

January is already halfway through and many of us are working hard at maintaining that new healthy lifestyle that we implemented at the beginning of the month. We’ve realized that not only do we need to consistent about fitness, but we also have to be mindful of what we eat — in essence a seamless and beautiful merging of the two philosophies. But always knowing what to eat or how to make healthier options taste better can be a struggle for most. Fret not, familia, we’ve got you.

©Siete Foods



This recipes brings together the best parts from land and sea — delightful leafy greens and savory fish

The brilliant folks at Siete Foods have shared their healthy-crazy-cool take on bringing together yummy delights from both land and sea with their Jalapeño Lime Crusted Fish recipe. Not only is this recipe good for you, it has a spicy kick that will reawaken your taste buds. Check out the recipe below to see how you can make this recipe for you and yours en tu casa.

Jalapeño Lime Crusted Fish by Siete Foods



Ingredients:

4 Portions Salmon

1 Bag Siete Grain Free Jalapeño Lime Tortilla Chips

1 Jalapeño Pickled (canned), stem & seeds removed

1 Lime Zested

1 t Garlic powder

½ c Chopped Cilantro

½ t Sea Salt

1/2 t Black Pepper

3-4 T Avocado Oil plus 2 T for fish fillets

Salad greens and fresh lime for serving

Directions:

Preheat oven to 425F.

- In a food processor, pulse chips finely. Add avocado oil, lime zest, ground garlic, jalapeno, cilantro, salt and pepper and pulse everything together.

- Line a baking tray with parchment paper.

- Place salmon fillets on tray and make sure they are completely dry.

- Lightly oil each fillet with avocado oil and season with salt and pepper.

- Place about 2-3 tablespoons of chip crust on top of each fillet, enough to cover the top of each fillet completely.

- Pat crust down on fillet so it is compacted and it sticks. Bake for about 10-12 mins or until fish is cooked through.

- Serve with a salad and finish fish with a squeeze of fresh lime.