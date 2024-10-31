Katie Holmes reveals her presidential pick for the U.S. election—with style

Katie Holmes knows anytime she steps outside - she is likely going to run into paparazzi, and she made a statement with her latest outing. The actress was seen in New York City on Tuesday wearing a $380 Lingua Franca “Harris/Walz 2024,” sweater, joining a growing list of celebrities who’ve publicly backed the Democratic ticket.

© The Grosby Group The actress proudly smiled for the paparazzi, likely knowing she would make headlines

Holmes kept her look simple with jeans, brown boots, and a chic Khaite tote, but the real statement was her political support. She paired the navy blue knit with faded, medium-wash jeans. She completed the look with a pair of brown combat boots.

© The Grosby Group Katie made sure to make her political views fashionable

The 45-year-old's outing comes after she wore a stunning pink and red cutout dress at the CFDA Fashion Awards on Tuesday.

© Dimitrios Kambouris Katie Holmes looks stunning in a red and pink cutout gown at the CFDA Awards

CELEBRITY ENDORSEMENTS

Holmes’ subtle but loud endorsement comes amid a trend of Hollywood celebs behind Harris and Walz. Jennifer Aniston recently posted on Instagram that she cast her vote for the ticket.

Meanwhile, Arnold Schwarzenegger, a former Republican California governor, announced his vote on X (formerly Twitter), saying "I will always be an American before I am a Republican.

There has also been a wave of Latinos who endorse Harris following Tony Hinchcliffe's viral "set" at the Trump Madison Square Garden rally where he called Puerto Rico a "floating pile of garbage." Latinos like Ricky Martin, Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez, Eva Longoria, and Aubrey Plaza endorsed Harris.

© Getty Eva Longoria walks off stage after speaking on the fourth and last day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC)

Nicky Jam, who previously endorsed Trump at a rally where the former president misgendered him by calling him "hot," withdrew his support. “Never in my life did I think that a month later a comedian would come to criticize my country, to speak poorly of my country, and therefore I renounce any support to Donald Trump and move aside from any political situation. Puerto Rico se respeta, Nicky Jam,” he said in a video shared to Instagram on Wednesday.

Beyoncé, meanwhile, delivered remarks at a Houston rally, speaking on reproductive rights.

© Jordan Vonderhaar Kelly Rowland and Beyoncé walk onto the stage at a campaign rally for Democratic presidential nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris

Other notable stars who have endorsed them include Jamie Lee Curtis, Anne Hathaway, Oprah Winfrey, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Taylor Swift, Leonardo DiCaprio, George Clooney, Bruce Springsteen, Stevie Wonder, Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, David Duchovny, Ben Stiller, Jimmy Carter, Sarah Jessica Parker, Mindy Kaling, Kerry Washington, Megan Thee Stallion, Lizzo, Jennifer Lawrence, Bad Bunny, Charli XCX, Billie Eilish, and more, per Deadline.