The Jean Paul Gaultier show during Haute Couture Week ﻿ is highly anticipated, especially since the designer’s retirement as Creative Director of his eponymous label. To continue the legacy, Gaultier decided to invite different prominent names from the couture world to design the collections.



Now, we have enjoyed the reinterpretations of the 'enfant terrible' of French fashion through the eyes of designers such as Haider Ackermann and Olivier Rousteing (Creative Director of Balmain) for the Haute Couture collections —the only collections Gaultier currently presents. The latest show featured Julien Dossena, the current Creative Director of Rabanne, who brought back the corset, a signature element of Gaultier’s designs, as the central theme of the collection.

Camila Cabello and her 'animal print' dress; Tokischa and her tribute to Paris and Camila Coelho with a 'disco' skirt

©GettyImages



Camila Cabello



Different Latin stars gathered in Paris to accompany Jean Paul Gaultier in this presentation. Camila Cabello wore a tight corseted dress with a multicolored animal print with a high neck and long sleeves that she wore with a simple up-do and makeup.



Tokischa paid homage to the ‘City of Light’ with an avant-garde beret that she wore with a bustier in beige and black tones with denim pant. The Brazilian content creator Camila Coelho opted for a midi-cut pencil skirt with metallic and shiny applications reminiscent of those textures from the house of Rabanne. She wore a bright crop top to finish the look.



©GettyImages



Dominican rapper Tokischa

Jean Paul Gaultier is a self-confessed lover of Latin American cultures, so the Latino presence in his shows is not surprising.

“When people have good energy, I feel it. And in general I feel that people like me, and that makes me very happy” -Jean Paul Gaultier

Iconic looks from the Jean Paul Gaultier by Julien Dossena haute couture show

For the presentation of the collection, Jean Paul Gaultier opened the show with Natalia Vodianova and closed it with the presence of the incomparable Laetitia Casta, two of his most recurring muses throughout his career. Here are the most memorable looks from the collection.