Bohemian Chic: Emma Roberts unveils her latest shoe collab for DSW

Actress Emma Roberts, who will soon return to our screens on Season 12 of American Horror Story along with Kim Kardashian, just announced her latest shoe collab with DSW! The 32-year-old is reuniting with the brand for an exciting Crown Vintage collection perfect for this spring.

This Crown Vintage Spring 2023 collection, designed and curated by the actress, is packed with trendy seasonal options. From platform and wedge heels to fisherman sandals and loafers, the collection is super versatile and has something for every style.

©Courtesy of DSW





To promote the campaign, Emma had a photo shoot in an L.A. studio, where her personal style shined in several stunning boho aesthetic looks. For one shoot, the actress who said the collection reminds her of places she has been at different times, wore a pair of blue denim jeans and a white puffy long-sleeve shirt paired with the collections Tan Avaji fisherman sandals.

“Great style reveals a part of yourself. It’s sharing who you are with the world. Everything in my closet has a story to tell” -Emma Roberts-

©Courtesy of DSW





Another fashionable spring outfit Emma wore for the campaign was a pair of cream color palazzo pants with a bold orange ﻿matching top and jacket with floral patterns. And for that final bohemian flair, the look was completed with a pair chunky espadrille wedge (Hendra sandals), part of the new line.

“I’m obsessed with how versatile the Hendra is. You can seriously wear these sandals with anything. You can dress these up with a flow sundress or wear them with jeans.”

This isn’t the first collaboration the star has worked with DSW, as she had already designed a contemporary bohemian collection for Fall 2022. It appears it won’t be her last, as she confirmed that she will continue collaborating with Crown Vintage through 2024.

So, if you want to add some bohemian chic items to your spring wardrobe, check out the Emma Roberts x DSW collection, exclusively available in all 500 DSW stores nationwide and on DSW.com. All styles retail for under $100.

