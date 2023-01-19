Emma Roberts talks about working with Julia Robert’s co-star, Richard Gere

Emma Roberts and Richard Gere star in “Maybe I Do,” a new romantic comedy. Gere plays Roberts’ father in the film, a moment that many noticed considering the history that exists between Gere and her aunt, Julia Roberts.

“I loved him in Runaway Bride and Pretty Woman,” said Roberts to Page Six. “Obviously, he’s worked with my aunt, so to get to work with him felt like full circle.“ When speaking about working with a cast of such talented actors Roberts said, ”They’re just such pros, I would come to work every day and try to be as prepared as possible.”

In the case of Gere, he spoke with People and praised Roberts’ work, all the while avoiding comparing her to her aunt. “Obviously I loved working with her aunt, but she’s her own person. She has her own career and does things her own way,” he said. “She has one of the most difficult roles, the straight and narrow among the crazy adults. I think she did great.”

Richard Gere and Julia Roberts had one of the most famous screen partnerships in Hollywood, making two films in the ‘90s that were pivotal to their careers. Gere is currently married to Spanish activist Alejandra Silva, with the two marrying in the year 2018 and having two children together.

“Maybe I Do” is a romantic comedy that follows two married couples who are unhappily having affairs with each other. This all grinds to a halt when they all meet for the first time, realizing that their children have been dating and are considering getting married.

“Maybe I Do” was written and directed by Michael Jacobs and it also stars Diane Keaton, Susan Sarandon, William H. Macy and Luke Bracey, and premieres in theaters January 27th.