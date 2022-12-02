Meet Nilüfer Bracco, the Miami-based Turkish designer behind the PETA-approved vegan silk brand, niLuu

Miami-based Turkish designer Nilufer Bracco originally moved to the U.S. to play professional volleyball, then took an exciting turn in fashion and entrepreneurship to design a sophisticated and celebrity-loved luxurious sustainable vegan silkwear brand.

The brand named niLuu inspired by Bracco’s passion for style, sustainable living and her disdain for the inhumane treatment of animals, uses PETA-approved vegan and cruelty-free premium materials. Its mantra is to welcome an era of refined comfort with an earth-positive footprint.

niLuu offerings include elegant kimonos, dresses, silk shirts and pants, sleep masks and face masks designed to blur the line between loungewear and outerwear. The aesthetics of niLuu’s pieces embody Turkey’s culture and spirit with bold and vibrant hues, prints and soft-brushed finish textiles.

This past year, embracing its core brand beliefs, niLuu partnered with PETA for an exclusive Valentine’s Day gift. A set of its glamorous unisex robes was sent to 14 celebrity couples, including Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, Hailey and Justin Bieber and Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer. According to PETA Senior Vice President Lisa Lange, they wanted to introduce modern vegan designs to Hollywood’s hottest couples.

©Courtesy/niLuu GALLERY



In 2022, niLuu x PETA collaborated on a Valentine’s Day Gift

HOLA! USA had the opportunity to ask Bracco about her journey into designing an ethical and planet-friendly fashion brand. We asked about her beginnings and values and how her environmentally conscious lifestyle influences her brand and creations.