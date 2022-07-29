Colombiamoda and Colombiatex 2022 opened up on Monday, July 25, with a fashion show and exhibition packed with craftsmanship, upcycling, and Latin American history. The event’s 33rd edition, which also included Mexico, Guatemala, and other countries as special guests, united communities and their incredible contribution to the fashion industry.

Designer Juan Pablo Socarrás kicked off the fashion week is his presentation of “Handmade Stories” and the opening with “A-Mar,” a collection described as “a hurricane, a deep whirlwind that hides secrets.”