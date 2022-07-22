Alicia Keys rocked the cutest floral summer dress, also a Salma Hayek favorite

We are in the midst of summer and we continue to see our favorite celebs look fab while vacationing in Europe. We just recently saw Eva Longoria glow in her swimwear while in Capri, Italy and then in Marbella, Spain! Now, Alicia Keys was spotted in Venice, Italy on holiday with her entire family.

The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter was photographed with her husband, Swizz Beatz and their two sons, Egypt Daoud and Genesis. Swizz Beatz’s kids from a previous marriage, Prince Nasir, Kasseem Jr., and Nicole, also joined them for this family getaway.

The 41-year-old American entertainer and her entourage, were first seen at the Venice airport, then later on a city water taxi and having a family dinner at a fancy local restaurant, DA IVO. The ‘If I Ain’t Got You’ singer, looked happy and all smiles enjoying her time off before she goes back on her ‘The Alicia + Keys World Tour’ which resumes in August in the U.S.

Alicia looked gorgeous and stylish wearing a maxi summer dress with a colorful tropical print by the Brazilian brand, FARM Rio. Accoring to their site, “FARM Rio is Brazil’s most beloved clothing and lifestyle brand.” It has been around since 1997, when it was launched in Rio at a local independent fashion market.

The singer accesorized her look with big blue shaded sunglasses, extra large hoop earrings and she had her hair in a beautiful long braid. This dress is so pretty and seasonal, that she is not the only star that’s a fan. Our favorite Latina Powerhouse, Salma Hayek wore this dress last summer while out and about with her mom in Beverly Hills.

©GrosbyGroup



Alicia Keys and Salma Hakey both spotted wearing a floral dress by FARM Rio.

While the same style that these two celebs wore is sadly no longer available, the brand has a similar option, the Macaw Leaves Flutter Sleeve Maxi Dress, which is just as vibrant and beautiful.