This week we saw a variety of celebs in great street styles from jeans to sundresses to designer outfits. From Dua Lipa’s flower-power long maxi dress, Gigi Hadid’s very retro double denim to Katie Holmes chic ‘Mango’ look and Eva Job’s full Louis Vuitton monogrammed ensemble, these celebs looked radiant in their day to day lives.

And we can’t fail to mention Paris Jackson, who rocked a fab tie-dye co-ord at the grand opening of the Hard Rock Hotel in NY and Becky G, who was out celebrating the release of her new album in a vivid neon hot pink outfit in Miami.

As the British fashion designer John Galliano said “The joy of dressing is an art.” So whatever your style is, find the inspiration to create your own unique look.

