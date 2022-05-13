Becky G has released her highly anticipated second album, Esquemas, packed with a newfound sense of fearlessness and confidence. The L.A native’s newest project features 14 tracks, including her global smash hit “MAMIII,” featuring Colombian international sensation Karol G.

Upon its release earlier this year, “MAMIII” debuted in the top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100 following release (#15) and in the top 10 on the Billboard Global 200 singles chart (#4), the highest-charting entry to date for both Becky G and Karol G. The single has amassed 350 million streams globally to date, with over 150 million streams on Spotify alone. “MAMIII” earns Becky G her third #1 on the Billboard Latin Airplay Chart following “Mayores” and “Sin Pijama.”

The album also includes the previously released songs “No Mienten,” “Fulanito,” and “Ram Pam Pam,” along with Natti Natasha. Fans of the Mexican descent star will also delight in her latest single, “Baile con mi ex.”

©Agencies



Becky G drops her second album ‘Esquemas’! The singer will celebrate at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards

On Sunday, May 15th, Becky will make her performance debut at the Billboard Music Awards from the Xfinity stage with a show-stopping performance. The multiplatinum, award-winning singer, songwriter, actress, activist, and businesswoman will continue the fiesta on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, May 24th on ABC.

Find below the Esquemas tracklist:

BUEN DIA FULANITO X EL ALFA TAJIN X GUAYNAA FLASHBACK X ELENA ROSE BAILÉ CON MI EX DOLORES UNA MAS BORRACHA KILL BILL QUE LE MUERDA GUAPA RAM PAM PAM X NATTI NATASHA NO MIENTEN MAMIII X KAROL

You can listen to Esquemas on all streaming services now.