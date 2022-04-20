Becky G announces new album ‘ESQUEMAS’ out May 13

Today, singer, actress, and global superstar Becky G has announced her new album, ESQUEMAS, will be released on May 13.

Along with today’s album announcement, Becky also gave fans a new song from her forthcoming album, “NO MIENTEN.” Becky wrote the up-tempo track with Spread Lof and Juacko, who also produced the song.

ESQUEMAS is Becky’s third studio album and comes as her current single “MAMIII” with Karol G continues to climb the charts. Becky recently surprised fans at Coachella Weekend 1 to perform the single with the Colombian singer during her set.

Upon its release earlier this year, “MAMIII” debuted in the top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100 following release (#15) and in the top 10 on the Billboard Global 200 singles chart (#4), the highest-charting entry to date for both Becky G and Karol G. The single has amassed 350 million streams globally to date, with over 150 million streams on Spotify alone. “MAMIII” earns Becky G her third #1 on the Billboard Latin Airplay Chart following “Mayores” and “Sin Pijama.”

Last week, Becky and Karol teamed up once again to release the music video for “MAMIII,” featuring Euphoria star Angus Cloud and Mia Khalifa. The visual has already amassed a total of 5 million views and counting.

Stay tuned for more updates leading up to the release of ESQUEMAS next month. You can listen to “NO MIENTEN” on all streaming services now.