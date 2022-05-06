After seeing so many remarkable and breathtaking red carpet looks from the Met Gala, we are ready to see some fashion that we ourselves can pull off on our day-to-day life. From JLo’s glamorous 60’s retro style, Eva Mendes comeback colorful floral ensemble, to Katie Holme’s slicked hair and denim look, this week our favorite celebs flexed their fashion muscles with some great street style inspiration.

So if you are looking for ideas to revamp your wardrobe this week is very eclectic, take a look and remember what Oscar de la Renta once said: “Being well-dressed hasn’t much to do with having good clothes. It’s a question of good balance and good common sense.”

Keep scrolling and don’t miss this week’s top celebrity styles.