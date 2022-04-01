Bella Hadid to make her acting debut in ‘Ramy’

Bella Hadid is making her acting debut in a scripted TV series. The model, known for having one of the most recognizable faces in the industry, will be appearing in the new season of the Hulu series “Ramy.”

Variety reports that Hadid will be playing a recurring role in the third season of the show. Her role is undisclosed, but the series has been immensely successful, following the life of Ramy, a twenty something year old Egyptian Muslim who’s reckoning with his heritage and religion in America today. Per the show’s logline, “Ramy” brings “a new perspective to the screen as it explores the challenges of what it’s like to be caught between a religious community who believes life is a moral test, and a millennial generation that doubts an afterlife even exists. In the third season, his family is forced to confront having lived a life dedicated to worldly concerns — and in some cases, lies — while Ramy all but abandons his spiritual journey, instead dedicating himself to him and his uncle’s diamond business.” The series stars Laith Nakli, Hiam Abbass, Amr Waked, May Calamawy, Dave Merheje, Mohammed Amer and Steve Way.

“Ramy” has been nominated for a variety of awards, among them Emmys and Golden Globes. The show was created and written by Ramy Youssef, who also stars in it, winning a Golde Globe for his performance in the year 2020.