Bella Hadid to make her acting debut in ‘Ramy’

Bella Hadid is making her acting debut in a scripted TV series. The model, known for having one of the most recognizable faces in the industry, will be appearing in the new season of the Hulu series “Ramy.”
Bella Hadid regrets getting a nose job at 14, says she felt like the ‘uglier sister’
Bella Hadid says she had tears in her eyes walking the Ralph Lauren catwalk with Gigi Hadid
Variety reports that Hadid will be playing a recurring role in the third season of the show. Her role is undisclosed, but the series has been immensely successful, following the life of Ramy, a twenty something year old Egyptian Muslim who’s reckoning with his heritage and religion in America today. Per the show’s logline, “Ramy” brings “a new perspective to the screen as it explores the challenges of what it’s like to be caught between a religious community who believes life is a moral test, and a millennial generation that doubts an afterlife even exists. In the third season, his family is forced to confront having lived a life dedicated to worldly concerns — and in some cases, lies — while Ramy all but abandons his spiritual journey, instead dedicating himself to him and his uncle’s diamond business.” The series stars Laith Nakli, Hiam Abbass, Amr Waked, May Calamawy, Dave Merheje, Mohammed Amer and Steve Way.
“Ramy” has been nominated for a variety of awards, among them Emmys and Golden Globes. The show was created and written by Ramy Youssef, who also stars in it, winning a Golde Globe for his performance in the year 2020.
Hadid’s addition to the cast makes a lot of sense. The series is known for casting actors and performers like Mahershala Ali and Mia Khalifa, who gave their roles additional meaning due to their personal history. Hadid, who is outspoken about her Muslim heritage and often shares details of her family’s Palestianian roots, seems like a perfect fit for the role. She has expressed her interest in acting in the past. In a 2017 interview with The Guardian, she said she’d been attending acting lessons since she wanted to “have more of a voice in the world.”
Production on the third season of “Ramy” is underway.