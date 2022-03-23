Bella Hadid says she had tears in her eyes walking the Ralph Lauren catwalk with Gigi Hadid

Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid proved why they are the two of the most famous sisters on the catwalk Tuesday at the Ralph Lauren runway show at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City. They looked amazing in black and white looks, with Bella wearing a gown and Gigi wearing a backless jumpsuit.
Their second look was preppy and chic, both wearing high waisted slacks, a belt, and a layered look up top. Bella stunned with a slicked back bun, turtle neck, white button up and gray patterened blazer with a matching bag and saddle flats.
Gigi let her down for the second look, wearing a similar white button up as Bella under a Ralph Lauren V neck sweater. She carried the same bag as Bella in black, wearing similar saddle shoes but in a heel form.
Following the event, Bella shared videos on Instagram where she said she gets tears in her eyes when she walks the show. She shared a gallery of videos Wednesday explaining why it was an emotional walk for her in the caption. “I get tears in my eyes when I walk this show!” She wrote. “To work around and watch Mr Ralph Lauren work… (along with his wonderful team…) it’s one of the biggest honors of my life for me…“ she wrote. ”Truly … a legend in all that he does and just absolutely the most lovely human being in the world. I just feel lucky. Thank you to the entire [Ralph Lauren] team,“ the model continued.