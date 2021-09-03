Ed Sheeran reveals Elton John styled him in Versace for the GQ Awards

Ed Sheeran has revealed that his fashion guru is actually the legendary singer Elton John!

The successful artist talked up the importance of good fashion advice during his most recent interview, when he was asked about his latest red carpet appearance at the 2021 GQ Men of the Year Awards on Wednesday night.

Ed wore a rainbow Versace blazer with stunning rhinestones, as he presented the Solo Artist of the Year award, confessing that before getting ready for the event he “FaceTimed Elton to show him the results.”

The singer joked and admitted Elton had been talking about his “boring wardrobe for years,“ adding that he is “not really a fashion guy” but he has been starting to show interest. “He loves it. Elton approved, it‘s very him,” Ed continued.

He also went on to say he trusts Elton’s fashion sense, and he is absolutely grateful to have the help of such an incredible icon, after he got in touch with stylists at Italian fashion house Versace.

Sheeran says that although he “always hated suits,” and felt uncomfortable wearing them, he was thrilled to have Elton contact Donatella Versace. “Let‘s go for it! It’s a big night and it’s great to be back out, so why not?“ the singer shared.

At the end of the night, Ed admitted he “actually feel pretty good in it,” and was very excited to attend the important event, adding “So here I am. I‘d feel less comfortable in an ordinary suit. It’s easier being in this.“