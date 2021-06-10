For some designers, clients and muses can provide as much inspiration for a new collection as their own passion and drive. This may be the case for the bridal collection from Anabella, the Miami-based shoe brand founded by Rossy Sánchez.

When she launched her shoe brand, Rossy did not formally set out to create a collection specifically for the bridal market. Instead, the collection emerged organically in response to feedback from her clients when they were being fitted for her emblematic Attitude platforms. Her clients clamored, ”I wish you would make these in white so I could wear them on my wedding day. They are so comfortable and elegant!” Little by little the idea took shape until it became a capsule bridal collection within the brand’s Attitude, VIP and Yourself lines.

Brides want a beautiful but comfortable shoe. They also want to dance and have fun after the ceremony. That has been my inspiration for this bridal collection.” [Rossy Sánchez]

To see the complete collection, visit anabellashop.com and follow Rossy on Instagram @AnabellabyRossySanchez.