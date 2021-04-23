Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Everyone from Kourtney Kardashian grabbing dinner at Nobu to Hailey Bieber attending a business meeting to Paris Hilton going to a pre-Oscars party were seen out this week in stylish fits. Whether it was a business blazer or a pink gown, the celebrities did not disappoint. Check out who else made this week’s top 10 style looks of the week.
