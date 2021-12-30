Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Although Penelope Disick is only 9 years old, she is already an influencer on TikTok and in the fashion world. Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter is following her mother’s footsteps, which is abundutnly clear in their latest photo session, in which mom and daughter wore similar style trench coats and Penelope stood out by wearing a luxurious Gucci outfit.
More about
Want more HOLA! USA News?
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!