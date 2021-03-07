Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
The 35th Goya Awards ceremony was presented by the Academy of cinematographic Arts and Sciences honoring the best in Spanish films. As is tradition, fashion was the biggest star of the evening at ‘The Teatro del Soho Caixa Bank’ in Malaga. From Penelope Cruz to Paz Vega, here is our gallery of the best red carpet looks.
More about
Want more HOLA! USA News?
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!