Gucci partners with North Face: Brands join forces to launch a new collection

After teasing the collab in September, The North Face and Gucci unveil their new collection based on original designs from the 70s. The launching is a celebration of both brand’s history and their contributions to the fashion industry. Gucci’s creative director Alessandro Michele also released a video filmed by Daniel Shea in the Alps to reveal the pieces.

The North Face x Gucci includes ready-to-wear garments such as puffer jackets, brightly-colored jumpsuits, and vests, accessories for men and women, gender-neutral hiking boots, plus outdoor items like luggage, tents, and sleeping bags. The collaborative collection also features a unified logo in T-shirts, and sweatshirts.

The collaboration also honors their commitment to sustainability; therefore, the brands sourced the materials by regenerating scraps. The luggage is made of ECONYL, and all the pieces will be packed in fully recyclable boxes with handles. At the same time, other items will be protected in cotton covers to reduce paper and cardboard use.

“It is a well-acknowledged notion that travel leads to self-discovery, and in this conviction, The North Face is aligned with Gucci, which similarly empowers people in their quest to celebrate and express their own characters and personalities, embedding Alessandro Michele’s approach toward fashion as a powerful instrument of freedom,” the company said.

The collection will debut in Beijing on Dec. 29 at a Gucci Pin pop-up store. In January, it will be available for other countries, including the U.S.

In November, Gucci released a collection virtually in a seven-part “Netflix-style” mini-series. The Ouverture of Something That Never Ended is now available on YouTube and stars Italian actress Silvia Calderoni, and features Harry Styles, Florence Welch, Billie Eilish, Paul B. Preciado, Achille Bonito Oliva, Darius Khonsary, Lu Han, Jeremy O. Harris, Ariana Papademetropoulos, and Arlo Parks.

According to Michele, his ultimate goal is to “set clothes-free” because he doesn’t want fashion to be “imprisoned in shops anymore.” Film director Van Sant said, “It was the first time we’ve done something like you’d find on Netflix,” adding that he “liked the idea of expressing a season in episodic form as it really has the potential for development and for growing, and for telling a story around a collection.”

Also, the Ouverture of Something That Never Ended celebrates the works of Ahluwalia, Shanel Campbell, Stefan Cooke, Cormio, Charles De Vilmorin, JordanLuca, Mowalola, Yueqi Qi, Rave Review, Gui Rosa, Rui, Bianca Saunders, Collina Strada, Boramy Viguier, and Gareth Wrighton – 15 independent and emerging designers, that were handpicked by Michele.



Watch the first episode below