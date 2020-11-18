Gucci reveals latest collection with seven-part miniseries featuring Harry Styles and Billie Eilish

Gucci is going above and beyond what anyone would expect for their latest collection. The brand decided to ditch the traditional catwalk to present its newest range of looks in a seven-part ‘Netflix-style’ mini series, which just so happens to feature a cameo from Harry Styles.

The Italian fashion had an interesting way to get around the challenge of social distancing by showing off its new designs in a different way: a drama titled, The Ouverture of Something That Never Ended. The first two episodes of the series are now available on YouTube.

The miniseries is set in Italy following the life of Silvia, played by Italian actress Silvia Calderoni, all while showing off pieces from the new men‘s, women’s, and genderless collections.

Given the name GucciFest, a new episode of the series will drop every evening of this week until the final one on Sunday, November 22.

The creative director of the Gucci, Alessandro Michele--who took the helm in 2015--announced back in May that the brand would be scaling back to just two shows a year, no longer putting together seasonal collections. He called the tradition a “worn-out ritual.”

When speaking about the change at a press conference, Michele said he wants to “set clothes free” and doesn’t want fashion to be “imprisoned in shops anymore.”

Along with an unusual way of showing off these clothes, the series also wows in other areas, featuring cameo appearances from celebrities including Harry Styles, Florence Welch, Billie Eilish and Arlo Parks.

“It was the first time we’ve done something like you’d find on Netflix,” Van Sant said in the same conference. “I liked the idea of expressing a season in episodic form as it really has the potential for development and for growing, and for telling a story around a collection.”

In Episode 1: At Home, we see the main character, Silvia, waking up in her Roman flat adorned in vintage décor and going through the motions of her morning routine. Dressed in see-through black lace pajamas and mesh underwear with the Gucci logo, she is seen doing mundane things like going to the toilet and brushing her teeth, all while being serenaded by a Gucci-clad rock band in the other room.

In line with the current times, Silvia is then seen doing an online yoga class, removing her kitten heels half-way through the demonstration. She then changes into a pastel colored crystal-embellished dress with a matching pink sequined bonnet and heads out to pick up her post.

In another scene, Silvia throws a dress off her balcony to the tune of a Billie Eilish song.



In addition to the aforementioned film series, GucciFest will also showcase the work of 15 young independent designers including Collina Strada, Priya Ahluwalia, Bianca Saunders and Mowalola in 15 additional fashion films.

Watch Episode 1 down below: