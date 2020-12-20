Jennifer Lopez is a golden girl in Beyoncé’s new clothing line

Icons supporting icons! Jennifer Lopez modeled one of Beyoncé’s new looks from her Ivy Park collection on Saturday, December 20. “Swaggy Saturday,” the 51-year-old superstar wrote in her caption along with an orange heart and sun emoji. The latter matched her ensemble, as the star was dipped in a honey color from head to toe. And, as you’re about to see, it was fire.

JLo blended into the butterscotch couch that she posed on. The mom-of-two sat casually as her love Alex Rodriguez snapped away. She modeled Queen Bey’s two-piece “Honey Drip” leisure set, which seems to fall under the Ivy Park and Adidas collaboration. Of course, Jen put her own touches on the monochromatic ensemble.

For one thing, the A-lister accessorized with matching tinted shades and some signature hoop earrings. She also donned pointed white nail tips, which popped in the sea of glittering gold and whisked her locks into a top knot. Jennifer increased the look’s price tag by flaunting incredibly expensive Jimmy Choo x Timberlands, which seamlessly blended into the overall hues.

The Hustlers star also had one of her moniker-bearing bedazzled tumblers nearby. This one splayed “JLO” atop a patterned background of the Coach logo. She has previously said she gets one to mark each of her major projects. In case you’re wondering, she always keeps water inside to stay hydrated all day long. It no doubt comes in handy for the always on the go star! Especially for her workouts, which she often showcases on social media.