Jennifer Lopez rocks pink hair, feathers and not much else in glam never-seen photos

When Jennifer Lopez’s stylist Rob Zangardi opens up his and partner Mariel Haenn’s vault, you know you’re in for a treat. The stylist to the stars had fans and celebrities buzzing when he shared two mesmerizing behind-the-scenes snaps of his superstar client this week. While one aimed to showcase the Hustlers leading lady’s DSW shoe line, it was hard to focus on her soles when her entire ensemble sparkled.

Jennifer Lopez got on the floor

Jennifer posed in a look that was fierce from head-to-crystalized-toe. From the top, her honey-dipped hair seemed to blow in the wind, adorned with pale pink extensions. Her eyes were ablaze under freshly painted makeup, which smartly included a stark red lip.

The mom-of-two forewent pants in a creamy leotard, frothed with fringe feathering. At the bottom of her toned legs shone a pair of see-through PVC heels from her collection, which launched this past March. She appears to be modeling a nude version of her popular TEMPTATIONZ SANDAL. Elegantly placed rhinestones splay across the fishnet strap atop a 4.5 inch metallic heel.

Fans and celebrities alike were quick to comment on the striking post. “Yass shoe,” Jenna Dewan wrote. And as we refreshed the page to make sure we saw all the latest glittering compliments, a fresh photo of Jennifer loaded. And that one was, perhaps, even more buzzworthy.

Stomach knots, but make it fashion

“This is what riding in an elevator with @jlo looks like,” Rob captioned alongside a breathtaking snap of the A-lister turning an elevator into a chic setting. She was all wrapped up in a Nicolas Jebran design, baring her voluptuous curves and a toned stomach - that was literally in knots.

Lucky for us, with a new season of World of Dance airing, Rob has been taking to social media to reveal Jennifer’s fashion on the hit NBC reality competition show. Earlier in the timeline, he shared the entertainer’s red hot TRE by Natalie Ratabesi ensemble on premiere day, to which she replied with kissy emojis.