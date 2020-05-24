Patchwork on its way to becoming one of the top trends this spring and summer and all options are on the table: from daring to subtle. However you embrace this fashion trend, all you have to do is combine different prints or fabrics, even if only a little. In 2019, a number of fashion influencers wore pieces using this technique in street style during London Fashion Week, and patchwork has also been worn by several celebrities like Selena Gomez.

Adriana Lima has also been a fan and demonstrated her support for the style. Its presence has gained momentum and, given the looks proposed by a number of brands for the spring-summer 2020 season, patches of different sizes and patterns, including flowers, stripes and polka dots—worn all together if possible—are certain to become an essential aspect to your summer looks.