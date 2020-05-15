Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
After tie-dye made its big comeback last year, and even while everyone has been staying home during the coronavirus, a close cousin of this colorful print took over the runways and new collections this season, right in time for the nice weather. Yes, you guessed it, we’re talking about color gradients: the combination of two or more different colors and tones that are gradually blended together. You might also have noticed that pastels are the way to go to give this print a sweet twist, making your spring/summer outfits pop shamelessly with pleasure.
More about
Want more HOLA! USA News?
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!