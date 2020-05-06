The traditional men’s tailcoat is reemerging in formal fashion. This design from the Alexandre Vauthier fashion show affords it the gravitas it deserves in the spring-summer 2020 season.

Classic vests are the perfect piece for putting out a message of strength, while also demonstrating the unity women have created over the last few years. A masculine look is now seen as the perfect option to adapt with a fabulous pair of stilettos and makeup.