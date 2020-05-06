Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Men’s fashion has been a source of inspiration for women, especially in a world with fewer and fewer boundaries. Think of the traditional three-piece suit—blazer, button-down shirt, and vest. It has been an emblem of elegance for men for decades. Today women are owning this fashion-forward trend. Women have reinvented the style with different textures and appliques including feathers, sequins, and embroidery. This season, much to the delight of fashion purists, the vest has returned to its roots. The masculine-cut vest, with its simple design and fitted look, is now a jewel in women’s fashion. It’s not only adding a classic touch to women’s outfits, it’s also yet another symbol of female empowerment.
Knitwear at its Finest is Here and Setting Trends
