Throughout the course of his more than 30-year career, Ricky Martin has gone through a series of outfits and looks marking some of the noteworthy trends of each decade. The Puerto Rican artist has rocked everything between baggy leather pants and tailored suits to color-block blazers, and more standout pieces only he can pull off. Nonetheless, a recurring theme in many of his looks is leather. Whether it be a pair of pants, a moto jacket or a blazer, Ricky’s wardrobe seems to be filled with cool and sophisticated leather pieces. Moreover, the Livin’ La Vida Loca singer is an example of mixing business with casual.

Lately, the 48-year-old has opted for tailored garbs, but in the past, the performer has turned to loose-fitting pants allowing for extra movement (you know he’s got moves!). Today, Ricky is one of the most stylish Latin men in the entertainment industry, but going through this gallery, you’ll quickly realize he’s always had a personal sense of style. Scroll through the gallery to see how Ricky Martin’s style has evolved over the years.