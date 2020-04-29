Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Throughout her extensive 30-year acting career, Penélope Cruz has positioned herself as a true Hollywood star. When you come across a film, a photo or an article related to the award-winning actress, you can’t help but admire her beauty and grace, and of course, her ever-so-chic style. The Spanish actress has become a symbol for referencing timeless and sophisticated fabulousness, and it only seems to be getting better with time. It’s no wonder the 46-year-old beauty was tapped by the late Karl Lagerfeld to be a Chanel ambassador in 2018. “It’s such an iconic brand and Karl is a genius, and I’ve been admiring everything he’s done since I was a little girl, so it’s such a pleasure working with him,” she told Women’s Wear Daily at the time.
Whether she’s promoting a new film, presenting at the Oscars, or stepping out to a charity luncheon, Javier Bardem’s wife is the epitome of modern sophistication, and the photos below prove it. Ahead, the photos that celebrate Penélope Cruz’s immaculate style over the years.
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!