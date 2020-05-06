Meghan Markle reveals her mom-at-home style and we’re following suit with these denim looks

Meghan Markle may have starred in an adorable video also starring her and Prince Harry’s one-year-old son, Archie, but did you catch her comfy fits? The Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrated their son’s first birthday by sharing a sweet video of Meghan reading to their son, meanwhile Harry captured the moment behind the camera. Although we were completely charmed by their baby boy, we couldn’t help noticing the mom-of-one was wearing an elevated alternative to sweats and other loungewear: a denim top and shorts.

Meghan wore this denim button up dress to the U.S. Open in 2019

Meghan‘s laid-back look then led us to the thought that summer is quickly approaching, and a denim shirt dress may be the perfect addition to our closets. In case you need more inspiration, most of Meghan’s wardrobe in 2019 was filled with shirt dresses, proving this is the way to go if you want to feel polished in casual clothes.

Dresses are the one-and-done to get us feeling semi-dressed, whether lounging or working from home, and denim is universally flattering. Whether teamed with sandals, sneakers, booties or socks, denim dresses just work. Below, we’ve gathered a few denim dress options to satisfy that comfortable feeling sans losing your style.

Elodie Dress, $145

Double up on comfort in this easy wrap dress from Ética featuring loose-fitting kimono sleeves. The robe-like silhouette adds a chic, at-home feel to this timeless style.

Chambray Shirt Dress, $25

It doesn’t get more comfortable than chambray when it comes to the denim look. We can totally picture Meghan rocking this buttoned dress with spread collar from Old Navy for a day filled with cuddles with Archie.

Sienna Shirtdress, $98

This shirtdress from Ryllace seems like the perfect option for a summertime picnic, even if it’s in your backyard. It’s a classic look that instantly feels chic and elevated.

Denim Courier Shirtdress, $40

Pretend you’re on a summer vacay somewhere in this short number by Madewell. The non-waisted silhouette makes it a stay-at-home favorite, meanwhile the cotton-linen blend plays an essential part for warmer temperatures.