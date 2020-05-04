Meghan Markle’s timeless yet seriously chic style doesn’t impede her from wearing something that says: “You’re always with me” or “I keep you close to my heart.” That’s actually quite the contrary. On several occasions, the 38-year-old has paid tribute to the two most important males in her life, her husband, Prince Harry, and their nearly one-year-old son, Archie. And she’s done it in the chicest way with her jewelry.

The Duchess of Sussex is known to love dainty pieces even more so if they carry a sentimental value. Whether she’s at a sports event or giving an interview, the mom-of-one will sometimes accessorize with a necklace or pendant that signifies her love. Below are all the times Meghan has given a sartorial nod to the loves of her life.