Meghan Markle pays tribute to Prince Harry with personalized necklace

Although Meghan Markle was thousands of miles from her husband Prince Harry and her four-month-old son Archie Harrison, she still found a way to keep her husband close to her heart. The Duchess of Sussex wore a gorgeous personized necklace in New York over the weekend – it featured two tags, one with the initial 'H' for Harry, and another featuring the letter 'M' for Meghan.

©@miniminijewels



Meghan’s new necklace features the initials ‘H’ and ‘M’ and is by Mini Mini Jewels

The Duchess rocked the special accessory as she sat with Serena Williams’ family to cheer on her pal on in the US Open final at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens. She kept nervously touching the necklace, which is is by California-based online jewelers Mini Mini Jewels and can be purchased from $124.99. Unfortunately Meghan’s new piece of bling didn’t bring her luck, and Selena lost the cup to her opponent, Canada’s Bianca Andrescu.

During her Saturday tennis outing, Meghan paired her new accessory with 18-karat gold turquoise earrings by Jennifer Meyer which retail at $395. She looked pretty in a belted navy denim dress and slick cardigan by J.Crew and finished off the outfit with a pair of Victoria Beckham aviators and a Carolina Herrera handbag.

©Getty Images



The Duchess kept touching her new jewelery as she cheered on her pal Serena in the Big Apple

The Duchess is a proven fan of personized jewelry and this isn’t the first time she’s worn pieces featuring Harry or Archie's initials. In July, when she made a surprise appearance to support Serena at Wimbledon, she was spotted wearing a different 'A' initial necklace. The $590 accessory was a present from jeweler Emma Swann from Verse Fine Jewelry.

The first time she was spotted wearing a personalized piece was back in 2016, before she and Prince Harry announced their royal engagement. The former Suits star subtly declared her love with a delicate personalized necklace which featured her initial, 'M', and Harry's. The necklace is by Ani and Wren and retails for $250.