Meghan Markle switches up her look while quarantining in L.A.

It seems Meghan Markle is trying out different looks while quarantining during the coronavirus pandemic. The Duchess of Sussex was seen sporting a new hairstyle during a recent Zoom call. Prince Harry’s wife styled her long dark tresses into a half updo—a style favored by the Duchess’ sister-in-law Kate Middleton. Meghan, who is known for sporting buns, or wearing her locks down loose, looked chic with her hair half-up, half-down for the call with a client of her patronage Smart Works.

©Smart Works



Meghan wore her hair half-up, half-down for the video call in March

Archie Harrison’s mom spoke to a young woman, who had an interview lined up for an internship, back in March via a video chat from her home in Los Angeles. Meghan was dressed down for the session recycling her burgundy Joseph sweater and wearing Edge of Ember’s “Visionary Charm Necklace.” The necklace features a blue topaz evil eye “to protects its wearer from negative vibes,” according to the brand.

Meghan shared encouraging words during the call, which took place prior to her and Harry stepping away from royal duties last month. She told the client, “I just wanted to be able to call in and tell you best of luck and my fingers are crossed for you. There’s so much going on in the world right now and to be such a beacon of hope and focusing on getting through it, and all the positivity that we just want to send your way to make sure you can get on the other side of this too, and have such a great opportunity there.”

The Duchess became patron of Smart Works in 2019. The UK charity provides free interview clothing and interview training to unemployed women in need. “It’s been such an honor to meet and learn from so many talented women in the Smart Works network over the years, and recently to see the amazing work they’re doing to adapt their programs to the reality of this pandemic. Their ability to continue to empower women and help them harness the confidence they need to succeed during this time is inspiring,” Meghan said.

She continued, “It’s a pleasure to support them, you see how great they do and how many people they help and that’s what it’s all about. I’ve been really proud to be able to be their patron, but it’s an easy yes when you have such incredible women helping you.”