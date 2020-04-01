The major detail you might have missed in Meghan and Harry's goodbye post

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry officially bid adieu to royal life this week. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said farewell on Monday with a final post shared on their Sussex Royal account. However, their goodbye message featured one major difference compared to past posts on their social media page. Unlike with previous messages where the couple would sign off as “Their Royal Highnesses the Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” this time around they simply signed off as “Harry and Meghan.” Archie Harrison’s parents are formally retaining their HRH styles, but are no longer actively using them because of their decision to step back from royal duties.

Meghan and Harry announced their decision to step back as senior members of the royal family in January. Following a summit with Queen Elizabeth it was decided that the couple would no longer be working members of the royal family. Meghan and Harry’s royal duties came to an end on Tuesday, March 31. In their goodbye post, the Duke and Duchess wrote, “While you may not see us here, the work continues. Thank you to this community - for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great!”

It was revealed in February that Meghan and Harry would stop using “Sussex Royal” post-spring 2020 because there are specific UK government rules surrounding the use of the word “royal.” A spokesperson for the couple said on Monday: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will no longer post on Instagram under the @sussexroyal handle and will also no longer update SussexRoyal.com website.”

©Getty Images



The couple stepped back from royal duties on March 31

Ahead of embarking of their new non-royal chapter, Meghan and Harry reportedly moved from Canada to Los Angeles. With their revised roles, which will be reviewed after 12-months, the Duke and Duchess have permission to earn their own income and pursue their own private charitable interests. On their now defunct website, the couple previously noted, “The Royal Family respect and understand the wish of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex to live a more independent life as a family, by removing the supposed ‘public interest’ justification for media intrusion into their lives. They remain a valued part of Her Majesty’s family.”