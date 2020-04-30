Meghan Marke’s ex-husband is going to be a dad—calls wife ‘future mother of the year’

Meghan Markle’s ex-husband is going to be a father! The Duchess of Sussex’s former spouse Trevor Engelson announced on Wednesday that he and wife Tracey Kurland are expecting their first child—a daughter—due later this year. Trevor shared a photo on his private social media account of himself and Tracey wearing protective masks as he cradled his wife’s baby bump. “Future mother of the year and girl dad way outta his league! Best thing I‘ve ever produced hands down. Baby girl, So excited to meet you in September,” the proud dad-to-be captioned the picture, which was shared by The Daily Mail.

©Getty Images



Trevor Engelson and wife Tracey Kurland are expecting their first child together

The exciting news comes ahead of Trevor and Tracey’s first wedding anniversary. The couple tied the knot at the Montecito at Rosewood Miramar Beach on May 11, 2019—just days after Meghan and Prince Harry welcomed their first child, son Archie Harrison. Trevor proposed to his second wife two weeks after the Duke and Duchess’ royal wedding in 2018. “Luckiest guy I know! Get ready to party!” he wrote at the time.

The filmmaker and Meghan were married from 2011 until 2013. The pair dated for seven years before tying the knot in Jamaica. Trevor and the Duchess cited “irreconcilable differences” in their divorce papers. Like her ex, Meghan, too, has found a new happily ever after. The Suits alum married Queen Elizabeth’s grandson, Harry, in 2018 and has since become a mother to nearly one-year-old son Archie. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex officially stepped away from royal duties last month and are currently residing in Meghan’s native Los Angeles.

©Getty Images



Meghan Markle and the producer split after two years of marriage

With their new revised roles, the Sussexes have permission to earn their own income and the ability to pursue their own private charitable interests. On their now-defunct Sussex Royal website, Meghan and Harry previously noted: “The Royal Family respect and understand the wish of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex to live a more independent life as a family, by removing the supposed ‘public interest’ justification for media intrusion into their lives. They remain a valued part of Her Majesty’s family.”