When it comes to her wardrobe, Kate Middleton has the garments that every woman needs, and her ability to style them has turned her into a fashion icon. Her style strategies show how to slightly modernize the classics with surprising details to make a big impact. The duchess uses silhouettes to maximize her figure and adopts to trends to match her personality without being too complicated.

In addition to her penchant for simple patterns, she also loves light, simple colors⁠—sky blue the most⁠—and clothes from fashion labels like Erdem, Emilia Wickstead, and Alexander McQueen, and affordable brands like Zara and Reiss. But beyond her overall fashion preferences, there are ten key pieces⁠—perfect to have in your closet—that really define her ladylike style.