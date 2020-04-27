By now, we’ve seen enough outfits to declare that J Balvin lives life in full color. It makes total sense for his new album to be titled Colores, but the Colombian artist isn’t only spreading joy with his upbeat music, he’s doing it through his bold and colorful wardrobe too. José Álvaro Osorio Balvin, J’s full name, isn’t afraid to step outside his comfort zone when it comes to his sartorial choices. “That’s my thing right now, or lately. It’s been a couple of years, like, being really colorful. I mean, it takes personality to rock colors,” he stated in an interview with Louis Vuitton. “Not everybody can pull off some colors. And I just try to be out of my comfort zone and be like, ‘let me see how I look in a pastel color…’”

The Mi Gente singer added, “Colors are energy and vibration. Right now I’m at the maximum vibration as you can see.” We can! Whether he’s attending a fashion show, one of his concerts or an awards ceremony, J Balvin is a human rainbow, and we stan! Keep scrolling to see some of his most vivid looks!