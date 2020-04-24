Meghan Markle’s wedding dress designer Clare Waight Keller says Duchess was not what she expected

During her three-year tenure as Artistic Director at Givenchy, Clare Waight Keller built many strong relationships and friendships. Among them is Meghan Markle, who the designer confessed was “different from what I would have expected.” A day after Clare took to social media to honor the second anniversary of the final fittings for The Duchess of Sussex’ royal wedding dress, the British stylist posted a series of eventful photographs featuring Meghan in Givenchy accompanied by kind words and details about their friendship.

Clare created the wedding dress of Meghan’s dreams

“One that started just 6 months into my role at Givenchy was with Meghan Markle, the future Duchess of Sussex,” she began. “From the very beginning everything felt different from what I would have expected. She was modern, with a fresh approach, warm and welcoming, completely disarming and joyful in every way.”

She continued, “We struck it off instantly and a friendship began. Fittings were always a special time to chat, just us, it was a time of getting to know each other’s history and there are many memorable moments.”

The Duchess presented Clare with the Designer of the Year Award

The couturier and the bride-to-be at the time worked collectively on every step of her wedding dress, which differed from the conventional styles often worn by royal brides. Seven months after Prince Harry and Meghan wed in May 2018, the Duchess presented Clare with the Designer of the Year Award at the British Fashion Awards, and it was a momentous occasion between both friends.

The went on to dress the mom-of-on for several milestone outings, including her first solo engagement with Queen Elizabeth, her first Remembrance Day, Prince Charles’ 70th birthday and more significant moments. Although Clare has yet to announce her next venture, there’s no doubt she and Meghan will remain close friends.

The mom-of-one wore Givenchy on several milestone events

“But above it all is a connection between two people that come from completely different paths in life. Friendship is about love, understanding and kindness. A good friend knows your stories and also helps you write them,” she concluded.

