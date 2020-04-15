It’s the end of a chapter for Givenchy’s Artistic Director, Clare Waight Keller, who has stepped down after three years at the eponymous French fashion house. The celebrated designer is responsible for some of Meghan Markle’s most memorable looks – including her royal wedding dress for marrying Prince Harry, the black, one-shoulder gown she rocked to the British Fashion Awards, and the beige frock she slipped into for her first engagement with Queen Elizabeth. All these looks and more are part of the Duchess of Sussex’s impeccable wardrobe.

There’s no doubt the 38-year-old is a loyal fan of Clare’s timeless and sophisticated designs. Her sartorial eye has accompanied Meghan to many unforgettable events during her time as a senior member of the British royal family. Although it’s unclear what plans she has next, it’s imaginable that Clare’s vision will be followed by many who seek to her elevated designs.

In honor of her departure, we’ve rounded up all the times Meghan trusted Givenchy’s former Creative Director to dress her up.