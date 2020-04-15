How Meghan and Harry used their royal wedding to make a generous gesture

Nearly two years after saying, “I do,” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are using their royal wedding to help support a charity during the coronavirus pandemic. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are donating over $100,000 (£90,000) that was generated from the broadcast of their 2018 wedding to Feeding Britain—a UK charity that is working to eliminate hunger. HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO! reports that a spokesman for the Sussexes said that the current health crisis prompted Meghan and Harry to make the kind gesture, which will go towards feeding children during the government-mandated lockdown.

©Getty Images



Meghan and Harry donated money generated from the broadcast of their royal wedding to the UK charity Feeding Britain

Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, who conducted the Duke and Duchess’ wedding ceremony, is president of Feeding Britain. Meghan and Harry’s spokesman said, “The Duke and Duchess were able to speak to the archbishop recently and were moved to hear all about the work Feeding Britain was doing to support people during COVID-19.” He added, “They have particularly fond memories of their visit to the citizens‘ supermarket in Birkenhead, especially the generosity and compassion of everyone working there to help others. They are delighted to be able to ensure this money is donated to such a great cause.” Per HELLO!, at the time of their royal wedding, Meghan and Harry agreed with the BBC that any profits raised from transmission rights and subsequent sales of the event would go to a charity of the pair’s choice.

Andrew Forsey, who is the national director of Feeding Britain, has expressed his gratitude for Meghan and Harry’s charitable donation. “We are incredibly grateful for such generous support which, thank God, will sustain our emergency response to coronavirus until the schools return,” he said. “During that time, there are many tens of thousands of children who we are helping to supply with breakfast, lunch and dinner every day. We’re just so grateful that the Duke and Duchess have contributed to that programme.”

©Getty Images



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from royal duties in 2020

Archie Harrison’s parents, who recently relocated from Canada to Los Angeles, are no longer working members of the royal family. With their decision to step away from royal duties, Meghan and Harry have permission to earn their own income and the ability to pursue their own private charitable interests. The couple has already hit the ground running. The former TV star made her grand return to Hollywood narrating the newly released Disneynature film Elephants, andearlier this month, it was revealed that the Duke and Duchess have named their new non-profit organization Archewell.

“Like you, our focus is on supporting efforts to tackle the global Covid-19 pandemic but faced with this information coming to light, we felt compelled to share the story of how this came to be,” the couple previously told The Telegraph. “Before SussexRoyal, came the idea of ‘Arche’—the Greek word meaning ’source of action.’ We connected to this concept for the charitable organisation we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son’s name. To do something of meaning, to do something that matters. Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon. We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right.”