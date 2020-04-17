Jennifer Lopez shows us the moment she dressed as a giant feathered pink heart

Jennifer Lopez has been listening to the CDC guidelines of staying home, but that doesn’t mean she has to stop being her fabulous self. On Wednesday, the singer-dancer gave a nod to cult classic movie, Mean Girls when she posted a throwback picture wearing a bright pink feathered look by Christian Cowan. “On Wednesdays we wear pink,” she wrote, followed by “Sending you all [pink heart emojis].” The photos seem to be from a past photoshoot featuring this dramatic look from his Spring/Summer 2020 collection.

In the series of photos, the Bronx babe exudes a glam beauty look with slick straight hair thanks to her hairstylist Chris Appleton and glowy, bronzed makeup. JLo appears squatting down with the last photo standing up in a pose that looks as though she’s wearing a giant pink heart.

The skintight mini dress featuring exaggerated feather sleeves was modeled on the runway by Karolína Kurková. On the catwalk, she wore it with sheer black tights and barely-there strappy sandals. But JLo made the look her own by pairing it with patent neon pink pumps.

Like most celebs in quarantine, the mom-of-two is taking a break from her busy agenda by staying in with her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, and twins Max and Emme. In a clip posted to her social media account, Jennifer and the former pro-athlete asked fans to stay home and explained why it‘s important.

But even though she’s staying home, JLo is still very much in the spotlight as she stars in the new Quibi series Thanks A Million (out now). The show stars celebrities, including Nick Jonas and Kristen Bell, who donate $100,000 to someone who’s made an impact in their lives.

The performer also starred in a dance-a-thon with ex-boyfriend P. Diddy on Easter Sunday. JLo, A-Rod, and the rapper were joined through a live chat in support of the healthcare workers in the frontlines.