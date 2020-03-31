With leather looks that are as modern as they are colorful, Hailey Baldwin shows that this material is still the boss of street style©Getty
Hailey Bieber shows us the coolest ways to wear the colored leather trend

Edgy, modern and luxe, colored leather is perfect all year round

If any star can wow us with leather looks, it’s Hailey Baldwin. Justin Bieber’s model wife is a real enthusiast when it comes to this luxe material, and we can’t stress enough just how many fashion points she’s earned recently with the fun colored leather pieces in her wardrobe, all of which are major fashion trends for 2020. Hailey has been opting for colored leather⁠ for a number of her street style looks, showcasing eye-catching outfits in every hue, whether pastels, earth tones or primary shades.

Hailey Baldwin in patent brown leather pants and an oversize jacket©GettyImages
Leather garments bring a certain je ne sais quoi to casual looks

EARTH TONES: PATENT LEATHER PANTS

Leather is one of fashion’s most emblematic materials, and this season designers have reinvented the silhouettes to give them an ultra modern vibe. The loose-fitting casual pants Hailey wears above have a standout ‘90s look thanks to their deep caramel tone and patent leather texture.

Hailey Bieber in an all-black leather look©GettyImages
A faithful follower of the leather trend, the model also goes for monochrome looks in this luxe material

CLASSIC BLACK: HEAD-TO-TOE LOOK

Hailey is fully embracing this fashion trend trends that will continue to dominate street style, despite the warmer temperatures. An all-black eather look is as powerful as it is glamorous, something that influencers love! A pair of black leather leggings, a boxy jacket, and some boots with hints of retro will be enough to create looks with huge personality. You can even go for faux leather, as many fashion brands have done in their shows and capsule collections.

Hailey Baldwin in a green leather trench coat, jeans, and a white top©GettyImages
A bright leather duster is a great way to elevate jeans

PRIMARY COLORS: A GREEN LEATHER DUSTER

The colored leather trend hasn’t left behind classic garments such as raincoats or duster coats— these pieces are also dyed vibrant, almost fluorescent shades after the tanning process. Hailey loves this kind of leather look, and on a lunch outing in Los Angeles she was the focus of attention in a fantastic green trench. It’s a simple way to elevate the jeans and white tank-top combo in a super chic way.

Hailey Baldwin in a purple leather skirt and matching purple tights©GettyImages
A purple leather wrap skirt is sexy and eye-catching

GEM TONES: A PURPLE LEATHER SKIRT
Coach 1941, Bottega Veneta, and Salvatore Ferragamo are just some of the top high fashion brands whose runways were flooded with colored leather outfits. At Paris Fashion Week, Hailey gave her look trendy twist, wearing a purple wrap-around skirt with a roomy knit for one of her most striking leather looks yet.

