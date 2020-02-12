It feels like ancient history when Kim Kardashian used to opted for quite conservative, elegant and glamorous looks. Nowadays, she is known for being the queen of the bodycon dress, transparent clothing, plunging necklines and thigh-high splits in her outfits, highlighting her curves from head to toe. And all this is precisely what has made her into a style icon of her generation.

However, she has surprised us on occasion by wearing a few more demure designs. These gems sometimes go unnoticed in the face of the next big moment her famous curves return to the spotlight. Now that her husband, Kanye West, has converted into an exemplary Christian, he confesses that he feels uncomfortable with his wife’s seductive image. And so we ask ourselves, is this the end of an era? Will the more prudent KK make a comeback? We will have to wait and see. But for now, we remember her most classy looks: